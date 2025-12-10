It was a move that was considered a long shot just a few days ago, that now has a real chance of breaking Mike Johnson and getting an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies through the House.

Punchbowl News reported on who the bipartisan group in the House that is supporting the bill:

A bipartisan group of House members is introducing a bill to extend the enhanced Obamacare subsidies for two years with new income limits and anti-fraud measures.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) is leading the effort, along with GOP Reps. Don Bacon (Neb.), Rob Bresnahan (Pa.) and Nicole Malliotakis (N.Y.), plus Democratic Reps. Jared Golden (Maine), Tom Suozzi (N.Y.), Don Davis (N.C.) and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Wash.). The legislation would also crack down on pharmacy benefit managers and expand health savings accounts.

At their conference meeting, House Republicans admitted that a bipartisan discharge petition to extend Obamacare subsidies for two years will work and pass the House.

The income cutoff limit of enhanced subsidies would be $109,000 for a single person and more than $200,000 for a family, which are both reasonable numbers that would not keep people who really need the subsidies from getting them.

LauraWeiss of Punchbowl News posted on X:

A group of House GOP mods will file a discharge petition for a 2 year extension of enhanced Obamacare subsidies THIS WEEK Enough R’s on board so that it could succeed IF House Dems support it It would be for Fitzpatrick-Golden bill.

The discharge petition for this bill was considered a long shot until today.

Read why House Republicans are scrambling because the Trump/Johnson regime is cracking below.