To make sure that you can read every word of every post, and support our work, please subscribe to PoliticusUSA.

The Wall Street Journal demonstrated how to respond to a frivolous Trump lawsuit that is intended to intimidate the press.

Instead of backing down and entering into settlement negotiations, The Wall Street Journal has responded to Trump’s lawsuit by publishing a devastating story that the president has known that he is in the Epstein files since May.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

When Justice Department officials reviewed what Attorney General Pam Bondi called a “truckload” of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein earlier this year, they discovered that Donald Trump’s name appeared multiple times, according to senior administration officials.

In May, Bondi and her deputy informed the president at a meeting in the White House that his name was in the Epstein files, the officials said. Many other high-profile figures were also named, Trump was told. Being mentioned in the records isn’t a sign of wrongdoing.

…

They told the president at the meeting that the files contained what officials felt was unverified hearsay about many people, including Trump, who had socialized with Epstein in the past, some of the officials said. One of the officials familiar with the documents said they contain hundreds of other names.

As The Journal pointed out, being mentioned in the files isn’t the same as committing a crime.

However, it is definitely not a good thing that Trump is mentioned numerous times in the Epstein files, and with this report, we now have our answer as to why Trump is trying to bury the release of more information.