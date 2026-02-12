There are many possibilities for who the whistleblower complaint filed against Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was related to, but when thoughts turn to Trump’s inner circle and foreign nationals, one name often forgotten is Jared Kushner.

It was widely assumed that Kushner took the Saudi billions and ran after the first Trump administration, but Trump’s son-in-law has been popping up more and more frequently. Whether he is in Israel calling Gaza excellent beachfront property that needs to be “cleaned up,” or showing up in meetings involving Russia and Ukraine, Kushner seems to still be around. He is just not as visible.

If there is money to be made from a foreign country or government, it seems like Jared Kushner is never far behind. The White House considers Kushner a “volunteer” who has no formal government role.

This appears to be Trump’s way of deflecting congressional scrutiny from Kushner, but as a private citizen, Kushner has fewer protections from investigations than if he were serving in the administration and could be shielded by executive privilege claims.

The latest revelation about the whistleblower complaint is trying to hide, which should definitely get the attention of Democrats in Congress.

