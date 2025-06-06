PoliticusUSA is solely supported by readers like you. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

The Trump/Musk situation is being described as escalating, and White House aides are considering potentially reviving the investigations into Musk that the Biden administration initiated.

Rolling Stone reported:

This week, two Trump administration officials tell Rolling Stone that the government may not be above revamping investigations into Musk’s business empires — probes that carried over from the Biden era and ones that Musk was extremely adamant he wanted to see a second Trump administration crush, if the Tesla billionaire helped elect Trump.

“THIS ADMINISTRATION COULD ALWAYS START THE INVESTIGATIONS AGAIN,” one senior Trump appointee messaged in all-caps.

A source with knowledge of the matter says that Trump White House staff have already begun the process of making phone calls and sending messages to prominent allies of both Trump and Musk, saying they need to pick sides and that, basically, it’s the easiest choice they’ll ever make in their lives.

Musk basically annoyed and ticked off a lot of people around Trump in the White House, and now that the split has come, those people are looking for revenge on Elon Musk.

The issue is that Musk used his time as a “special government employee” to even more deeply embed his businesses with government business, so if things get really ugly and the investigations come back, one of the ways that Trump has weakened America is that he left the country open to retaliation from the world’s richest man.

It turns out that Joe Biden was on to something all along and the Trump White House may end up following Biden’s lead after years of baseless claims that the former president wasn’t in charge and in cognitive decline.

The United States could have avoided this entire mess if voters had just kept a Democrat in the White House and sent the Trump/Musk circus packing.

