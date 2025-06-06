PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maura McCurdy's avatar
Maura McCurdy
18m

I am by no means a Elon Musk fan but the irony of reviving investigations into

Musk initiated by Biden just shows how craven this administration is. All of Trump’s yes men calling for Elon’s head is just beyond the pale.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Diana Boyd's avatar
Diana Boyd
14m

House of Cards is crumbling. MAGA minions turn on their own!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture