The White House is facing an uphill battle as Trump gets set to deliver the first State Of The Union of his second administration.

There has been a tug-of-war between Trump and the American people since the 2024 election.

The American people want Trump to focus on affordability and costs, while Donald Trump wants to discuss anything and everything else. Trump continues to call affordability a hoax, and last week claimed that he had defeated affordability.

The polling landscape, as rounded up by CNBC, shows a dire political situation for Trump and the Republican Party:

In a CNN/SSRS poll released Monday, a whopping 57% of respondents said what they most wanted Trump to speak about in his State of the Union was the economy. Immigration was a distant second, with only 13% of those polled saying they would most like the president to speak on it.

Democrats have opened up a 4.8-point lead in the generic congressional ballot leading up to the 2026 midterms, according to RealClearPolitics polling averages. Trump is underwater 13 points in that same average. Meanwhile, 57% of voters disapproving of his handling of the economy in a recent Washington Post/Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The Trump administration does not want to address the real economy, so they have turned to pretending like Donald Trump wasn’t in office last year, so everything bad that Trump has done to the economy is really Joe Biden’s fault.

You really need to see how Karoline Leavitt did this to believe it.