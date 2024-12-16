Senate Republicans cut a deal with Democrats to appoint a slate of Biden judges in exchange for four federal judge seats, but three of the four judges have reversed their retirement plans.

It was a deal that drew groans from Democrats as soon as it was announced. In order to speed up the confirmation process for Biden judicial nominees, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer agreed to hold off on confirmation votes for four appeals court nominees. This would mean that Trump would have gotten to add four more appeals court judges to the federal bench, which is a big deal, because Schumer and Biden have been so good at confirming judges that Trump will only have 24 openings to fill during his term.

Then, the judges started changing their minds.

HuffPost reported:

For the third time since Donald Trump won the presidential election last month, a federal judge is canceling plans for retirement, effectively denying Trump the ability to fill that court seat with someone younger and more ideologically conservative.

“I write to advise that, after careful consideration, I have decided to continue in regular active service as a United States Circuit Judge for the Fourth Circuit,” U.S. appeals court judge James Wynn wrote to President Joe Biden on Friday.

“As a result of that decision, I respectfully withdraw my letter to you of January 5, 2024,” said Wynn. “I apologize for any inconvenience I may have caused.”

This means that Senate Republicans trade a slate of Biden judicial confirmations for one appeals court judge. This has turned out to be a terrible deal for Trump and the GOP as Biden and the Democrats have loaded up the courts, and Trump will be left with precious few vacancies to fill during his term in office.

Not everyone in America is willing to sit back and take it while Donald Trump returns to the White House.