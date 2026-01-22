The Trump economy is really good if you are an American billionaire or millionaire. The further down the earnings tree you go, the worse the economy is perceived to be. For people who are living on a fixed income or paycheck to paycheck, the consistently rising prices for essentials outside of gasoline have made the situation.

Polling asks a lot of the usual questions about approval and disapproval, but it doesn’t often ask people their opinion and divide those people based on earnings very specifically.

PoliticusUSA is 100% independent. We are not beholden to any special interest or political party. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

Polls will often divide respondents into those who earn more or less than $50,000.

The media has bought into the Republican talking point that there is a “blue collar wall,” or that lower-income workers support Republicans and Trump, and this is something that Democrats must overcome if they are going to have a successful midterm election.

The idea that blue-collar workers support Trump is an example of the media and political parties taking the wrong lesson from voter behavior.

Did blue-collar and lower-income people support Trump more in 2024 because of what he was offering, or did they support Trump because they were upset with the status quo on the economy and wanted change?

A new Emerson poll suggests that workers who are living paycheck to paycheck are more concerned with their economic situation than believers in Trumpism.

Story continues below.