The best way to fight back against an imperial president who is determined to rewrite history through bullying threats and intimidation is not to yield.

Former CIA Director John Brennan is one of four former intelligence officials who have been referred to the DOJ for prosecution because they wrote reports and signed letters about Russia interfering in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump.

On MSNBC’s Deadline: White House, Brennan defended the intelligence:

Anybody who looks at the intelligence assessment and the work that was done will see that it was very carefully worded, meticulously done, and it stands up to scrutiny and to the test of time. As you pointed out, there have been numerous reviews about it, and it didn't say any of the things that tools Gabbard alleges it said or didn't say.

And I, I really do encourage people to read it because it was very clear in terms of what it said that the Russians were using at President Putin's direction influenced operations to try to denigrate Hillary Clinton, try to increase the prospects for Donald Trump's selection, and also just to undermine the integrity of our election system.

And again, those were the primary judgements. Again, they are ones that certainly I and others who were involved continue to stand behind.

Video:

Brennan also discussed why he thought that Tulsi Gabbard released the memo: