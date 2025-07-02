PoliticusUSA is independent news and views that are here to say what corporate media won’t. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

The fact that there is a very different standard for Donald Trump than there has been for other presidents became evident once again, as Trump met with House Republican moderates in the Oval Office to try to get them to support his BBB tax cuts for the rich.

There was just one problem.

According to NOTUS, Trump didn’t seem to have a grasp on what was in his own bill:

Trump hosted a meeting with some moderates and some members of the Main Street Caucus on Wednesday, where he listened to concerns and touted the wins in the legislation, two sources told NOTUS.

But Trump still doesn’t seem to have a firm grasp about what his signature legislative achievement does. According to three sources with direct knowledge of the comments, the president told Republicans at this meeting that there are three things Congress shouldn’t touch if they want to win elections: Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security.

“But we’re touching Medicaid in this bill,” one member responded to Trump, according to the three sources.

The supposed Republican closer and dealmaker doesn’t seem to know what is in the bill that he is trying to convince House Republicans to put their careers on the line to support.