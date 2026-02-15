Rep. Thomas Massie is politically conservative. Donald Trump has been trying to tell the nation otherwise, but Massie is about as conservative as they come. Rep. Massie has also shown himself to be a person of principle who cares deeply about getting justice for the Epstein survivors.

Massie has become the rare elected Republican who is not afraid to criticize Trump and his administration from the right.

On Sunday, Rep. Massie appeared on ABC’s This Week and discussed the administration’s lack of compliance with the law requiring them to release all Epstein documents.

When Massie was asked if he still has confidence in Pam Bondi as Attorney General, by Martha Radditz, he answered:

I don’t think Pam Bondi has confidence in Pam Bondi. She wasn’t confident enough to engage in anything, but name calling in a hearing. And so, no, I don’t have confidence in her. She hasn’t got any sort of accountability there at the DOJ.

When I asked her specifically, who redacted Leslie Wexner’s name from the one document that mattered, she couldn’t give me an answer, she wouldn’t give me an answer. But ultimately, it’s her who is responsible for the document production according to our law, the attorney general.

It’s not Todd Blanche. It’s not the people below them. You can assign tasks to people but you can’t assign your responsibility.

Rep. Massie was just getting started. The Congressman also put his finger on why the Epstein scandal will not go away for Trump.