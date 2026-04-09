One of the reasons why Trump has had an ironfisted grasp on the Republican Party has been his ability to end political careers by primarying Republicans who go against him.

House Republicans, especially, have been terrified of ending up like Liz Cheney, who went against Trump by serving on the 1/6 Select Committee, so Trump backed a primary challenge, and Cheney lost her seat.

PoliticusUSA is 100% independent. We deliver daily news and opinion, and right now you can get 20% off a yearly subscription. Please consider subscribing.

20% Off PoliticusUSA

The possibility of being Cheneyed is why House Republicans almost universally toe the line when it comes to Trump, which is what makes what is happening in Kentucky with Rep. Thomas Massie such an important turning point.

Trump is determined to make an example out of Massie after he co-sponsored the push to release the Epstein files. Massie will never be confused with a Democrat or a progressive, but has taken a principled, independent, and consistent stand that Epstein survivors deserve justice.

Trump has posted multiple times endorsing Massie’s primary opponent Ed Gallrein including less than a month ago when he wrote:

The Republican Party’s Worst “Congressman,” EVER, Thomas Massie, is attacking GREAT Navy Seal Hero, Ed Gallrein, who is running against him in the Primary, saying that Ed became an Independent for a period of time, long ago. The fact is, many people do that, but Ed still supported me, and strongly, which is far more than Massie ever did, or does. Ed came back into the Party after he saw the Strength and “Wisdom” that I displayed. Many people have joined, and rejoined, our Party, but Massie did not, because he only votes, “NO!”

…

He’d like to vote, “NO,” but on this one, there may be too much pressure, even on him, to do that. Thomas Massie, sometimes referred to as Rand Paul Jr. because he only votes “NO,” is A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER as a Congressman, and a Human Being. He is disloyal to the Republican Party, the People of Kentucky and, most importantly, he is disloyal to the United States of America! He is a MISFIT, who should be voted out of Office, ASAP. VOTE FOR ED GALLREIN, A MAN WHO HAS MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT. HE IS A TRUE AMERICAN HERO!

However, new polling shows that Massie is beating Trump, but it is why Massie is winning that signals MAGA is dying.