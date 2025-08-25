Never miss a single word of every story from PoliticusUSA by becoming a subscriber.

Gov. Tim Walz isn’t holding anything back. At a DNC meeting to discuss the future of the party in Minneapolis, MN, Walz said during his speech:

We're proud to be a diverse party. We are proud of the diversity of this country. We're not shying away from diversity as a strength and equality as a goal, and inclusion being the air we breathe. That's what we should be doing. But what we have to be clear about is don't take the bait.

Video:

It boggles my damn mind that in the midst of a military takeover, our cities and the attempt to go into others. The flaunting of the rule of law, the cruelness and the unconstitutional nature of the way they're attacking our neighbors. That the press finds the need to talk about. Oh, there's a division in the Democratic Party.