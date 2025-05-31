PoliticusUSA is committed to truth in journalism and honesty to every single reader, but we need your support. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Gov. Tim Walz has a lot to say. Walz has been traveling the country, but the 2024 Democratic VP candidate has a message for his party and the American people.

Walz said of Trump’s “big beautiful bill,” “ Recently. It's been the talk about the big, beautiful bill. I used to, I used to teach fourth grade, and I was gonna say, it sounds like a fourth grader came up with it, but that would be insulting to my fourth graders. It did not. Uh, Trump and Republicans are trying to ram this monstrosity through Congress before any of us figure out what's really in it. Well, you know, what's in it? A record setting shift of wealth to the rich from all the rest of us.”

Gov. Walz summed up the Trump administration so far:

This shit show has only been going on for four months, four months, four months, but the story of Trump's second term is already clear to all of us.

Everything this guy does has two motivations. It's either cruelty or corruption. Very simple. With this guy, he's not a complicated guy. Ripping your healthcare away. That's the cruelty. Cutting taxes for his billionaire buddies. That's the corruption. Tariffs blowing up all of our budgets and destroying small businesses.

That's the cruelty. A free jet from Qatar. That's the corruption disappearing people off the streets. That's the cruelty selling White House access to crypto bros. That's the corruption. Yes. And those bastards didn't even get a decent stake out of that deal either.

Walz also called out fake moderate Sen. Susan Collins, “ All of those Republicans in Congress are fully complicit in this. Every one of them. And here's the thing that really gets me, the ones who've tricked the press into calling them moderates. You know, they get Susan Collins on TV and she's always deeply concerned about things. Well do something then instead of being deeply concerned, because there's nothing moderate about caving to Donald Trump every single time.”

Walz criticized Democrats for not putting money into places that they don’t think they can win, and for not running candidates in every race and just handing over seats to Republicans.

Gov. Walz was right. The problem of not running a candidate in every race is an epidemic, especially in rural America, where too often Democrats let Republicans run unopposed.

I am not sure if Tim Walz will be a good fit for 2028 when Democrats will be seeking a fresh face and voice, but Gov. Walz is effective at delivering a heart of America message to Democrats, and he is definitely right about the need for Democrats to fight everywhere.

Watch the full Walz address:

