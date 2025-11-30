One of the most frustrating things about Donald Trump’s physical and mental decline is that it is fairly obvious to the American people who watch this president for any length of time, but much of the media and the Republican Party try to gaslight the country daily by normalizing what is happening in front of our eyes.

What appears to be happening to Trump is not a big secret. It is also not anything to be ashamed of. This president is aging rapidly. If we are lucky enough to live long lives, it happens.

The questions about Trump have nothing to do with his age itself. It is the refusal of this administration to release any information about the president’s health, with which much of the mainstream media cooperates and doesn’t push back, that lends the impression that everything is fine.

It is never acceptable for any administration to be nontransparent about the president's health.

Everything is clearly not fine and normal, and finally, a person of political prominence spoke up and said something about it.

Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) was on NBC’s Meet The Press on Sunday, where Kristen Welker asked, “Governor, let me have you weigh in on this because part of your initial response to President Trump’s post was to call for him to release the results of his MRI and I wanna give you a chance to give our viewers exactly a sense of what you mean. What exactly were you suggesting by that governor?”

Walz answered:

Here we got a guy on Thanksgiving where we spent time with our families. We ate, we played yazi, we cheered for football or whatever. This guy is apparently in a room ranting about everything else.

This is not normal behavior. It is not healthy.

