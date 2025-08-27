Please support PoliticusUSA by becoming a subscriber.

After RFK Jr. announced that the new COVID-19 vaccine would be restricted to people over age 65 and those with qualifying health conditions, which has spawned mass confusion, it seems that this is the point.

RFK Jr. posted on X:

I promised 4 things: 1. to end covid vaccine mandates. 2. to keep vaccines available to people who want them, especially the vulnerable. 3. to demand placebo-controlled trials from companies. 4. to end the emergency. In a series of FDA actions today we accomplished all four goals. The emergency use authorizations for Covid vaccines, once used to justify broad mandates on the general public during the Biden administration, are now rescinded. FDA has now issued marketing authorization for those at higher risk: Moderna (6+ months), Pfizer (5+), and Novavax (12+). These vaccines are available for all patients who choose them after consulting with their doctors. The American people demanded science, safety, and common sense. This framework delivers all three. Thank you @DrMakaryFDA for your leadership.

CDC officials responded to HHS being run by an anti-vaxxer who could make millions of Americans sick by quitting.

Ali Rogin of the PBS Newshour posted on X:

NEW: Following the reports of Monarez’s departure as CDC director, several other leaders have just submitted their resignations: Dan Hernigan, head of the National Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases and Deb Houry, the CDC’s chief medical officer. Unclear if related.

At least 3 CDC leaders have resigned tonight: Dan Jernigan, National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases Deb Houry, chief medical officer Demetre Daskalakis, National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Possibly more.

Add it all up, and it means that the Trump administration has made it more difficult for Americans to get vaccinated, while also causing people who are experts at dealing with pandemics and outbreaks to quit.

It appears to be a recipe for a public health disaster.

The public, just a few years after a deadly pandemic, should be scared and confused. If COVID does come roaring back, it will be too late for the Trump administration to fix its mistake.

RFK Jr. has made COVID great again, and that will be a problem for the American people.

