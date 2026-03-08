Republicans were hoping that the American people would rally behind the flag, support Donald Trump, and their party when he decided to begin bombing Iran.

Trump’s war is already more unpopular than Vietnam, and now the administration wants tens of billions of dollars in supplemental funding to cover the cost of the Iran war.

The White House is reportedly even considering sending ground troops into Iran, an idea which brought about a strong rebuke from Sen. Chris Murphy on CNN’s State of the Union.

Sen. Murphy said:

I mean, this is already a war that is becoming an ongoing disaster. It gets worse if the President is talking about putting ground forces in, talking at that point about dozens, if not hundreds, of new American casualties. I think this administration just fails to understand how to achieve any of their objectives. So their objectives shift by the minute. Sometimes we're pursuing regime change, sometimes we're not. They have been consistent about trying to eliminate Iran's nuclear program. But what they fail to understand is that you can't bomb knowledge out of existence. Even if you were to do something wildly dangerous, like putting American ground forces in to try to extract some of their enriched uranium, there's still going to be the knowledge inside Iran, so that if you don't actually succeed in putting a new leader inside that country, they will just be able to rebuild that capacity as soon as American forces are gone.

So this is a billion dollar waste of money. Every single day we are pursuing objectives that the administration can't actually effectuate, including using military force to try to destroy the knowledge that already exists inside Iran to build a nuclear weapon, right?

