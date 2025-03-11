Top Democrats Blasts The Idea That Democrats Should Keep The Government Open For Republicans
The top Democrat on the House Rules Committee, Rep. Jim McGovern debunked the notion that Democrats have a responsibility to keep the government open for Republicans.
It is a notion that the mainstream media loves that drives Democrats crazy. The media insists on making Democrats responsible for doing the important work of governing even when Republicans are in charge of the entire government. The media pushes this false idea because Republicans push this false notion.
As the House Rules Committee marked up the continuing resolution to keep the government open, Rep. Jim McGovern took on this double standard:
I think maybe you guys need to take a refresher course in arithmetic. Last time I checked, you have the majority in the House and in the Senate, and you control the White House. The idea that somehow Democrats have the responsibility to pass a CR or any bill, quite frankly, where we don't have any input on.
I think it's ridiculous, I mean you run around bragging about this big mandate, well put on your mandate pants and pass whatever you, whatever you want to do. And I, and I, and I think you probably will have the votes because even the so called principled conservatives who don't like CRs, I think they're suffering from a case of Victoria Sparks Syndrome.
Where on Monday they're a hard no and then on Tuesday they're a hard yes. They'll cave. So, but the idea that somehow, Being in charge means that you don't have to take the responsibility of running this place is absurd.
The idea is absurd. Republicans are in charge and they should be held accountable for both what they do and don’t do in Washington, but that is not the way it works.
Republicans get to be in charge with no accountability.
Democrats need to make House Republicans accountable for the damage that they are doing by keeping their hands off of the CR.
If Republicans want to pass it, they can do it on their own.
Spot on. Dems need to message the HELL out of this every day and in plain language.
NO DEAL! Shut it down. They have total control and they need total responsibility for this mess. They own it. I do not want to see ONE Dem attempting to work with them like things are business as normal, while the Republicans burn it all down anyway. I’m done being the grownups in the room. Fuck that noise. Dems need to walk away and start repeating like a mantra who’s in charge and who is supposed to be governing and who is responsible for this shit show. Republicans have NO plan to govern and America needs to see that.