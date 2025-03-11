PoliticusUSA is ad-free and will never yield to any interest group or party. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

It is a notion that the mainstream media loves that drives Democrats crazy. The media insists on making Democrats responsible for doing the important work of governing even when Republicans are in charge of the entire government. The media pushes this false idea because Republicans push this false notion.

As the House Rules Committee marked up the continuing resolution to keep the government open, Rep. Jim McGovern took on this double standard:

I think maybe you guys need to take a refresher course in arithmetic. Last time I checked, you have the majority in the House and in the Senate, and you control the White House. The idea that somehow Democrats have the responsibility to pass a CR or any bill, quite frankly, where we don't have any input on.

I think it's ridiculous, I mean you run around bragging about this big mandate, well put on your mandate pants and pass whatever you, whatever you want to do. And I, and I, and I think you probably will have the votes because even the so called principled conservatives who don't like CRs, I think they're suffering from a case of Victoria Sparks Syndrome.

Where on Monday they're a hard no and then on Tuesday they're a hard yes. They'll cave. So, but the idea that somehow, Being in charge means that you don't have to take the responsibility of running this place is absurd.

The idea is absurd. Republicans are in charge and they should be held accountable for both what they do and don’t do in Washington, but that is not the way it works.

Republicans get to be in charge with no accountability.

Democrats need to make House Republicans accountable for the damage that they are doing by keeping their hands off of the CR.

If Republicans want to pass it, they can do it on their own.

