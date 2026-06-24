A report from STAT News that a 79-year-old man was given unprecedented access to a weight loss drug under the compassionate use provision, which is essentially used for the terminally ill, in 2025, set off a firestorm of speculation that it was Donald Trump who was ill and received the drug.

The White House, after refusing to answer several questions from reporters, denied that the person who was given the treatment was Trump. but after the president abruptly canceled the signing ceremony for a bipartisan housing bill on Wednesday, questions are now being raised by members of Congress about Trump’s health.

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At a press conference, Rep. Ted Lieu said:

Inflation is up. Grocery prices are up. Utility costs are up. Housing prices are up. We have a bipartisan housing bill that both the Congress and Senate passed. There was supposed to be a big signing ceremony today in the Capitol, and then all of a sudden Donald Trump decides he's not coming to sign the bill.

Well, why is that? Did he wake up on the wrong side of the bed? Is he unable to stay awake today? What's causing him to chicken out again? Is it Taco Wednesday, or is it side effects from a drug? We don't know.

Rep. Lieu didn’t pull any punches and made it clear what he was referring to, and suggested that Trump might be terminally ill.