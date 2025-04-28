PoliticusUSA needs your help to combat the corporate media voices who appease Trump. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Rep. Gerry Connolly announced in a letter to his constituents some difficult news.

Rep. Connolly wrote:

I want to begin by thanking you for your good wishes and compassion as I continue to tackle my diagnosis. Your outpouring of love and support has given me strength in my fights – both against cancer and in our collective defense of democracy.



When I announced my diagnosis six months ago, I promised transparency. After grueling treatments, we've learned that the cancer, while initially beaten back, has now returned. I’ll do everything possible to continue to represent you and thank you for your grace.



The sun is setting on my time in public service, and this will be my last term in Congress. I will be stepping back as Ranking Member of the Oversight Committee soon. With no rancor and a full heart, I move into this final chapter full of pride in what we've accomplished together over 30 years. My loving family and staff sustain me. My extended family – you all have been a joy to serve.

House Democrats chose Rep. Connolly to be the ranking member of the powerful Oversight Committee over Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). I thought it was a mistake at the time, but Rep. Connolly has been outstanding on the committee. He has taken the fight to Republicans and served admirably.

The Democratic House caucus will hold another election to pick the next ranking member on the most powerful committee in the House.

In the meantime, PoliticusUSA and our readers wish Rep. Connolly strength and a positive outcome as he battles cancer.

What do you think about the news that Rep. Connolly shared? Discuss it in the comments below.

