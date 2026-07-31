Federal authorities are investigating a cyber attack that disrupted water systems in seven states.

In Minnesota, 30 water systems were impacted, and municipalities had to switch to manual mode to keep them running.

Suspicion has fallen on Iran, especially since the Iranians have well-known cyber capabilities and Donald Trump has been threatening to destroy the nation’s water infrastructure for months.

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It makes sense that Iran would carry out such an attack.

Well, it makes sense to everyone who isn’t Donald Trump.

Trump was asked, “ Can you rule out that Iran is behind the water attacks? Can you rule out that Iran is behind that cyber attack? You know who's behind it?”

The president said:

Minnesota, because they grossly incompetent. I think the governor is behind it. You guys can follow- I don't think there was a, an Iranian cyber attack. I think that, uh, Minnesota ought to get its act together. It's one of the worst run states. JD will tell you, he found tremendous corruption in Minnesota. And by the way, just gave me a report, massive, massive future things having to do with corruption in Minnesota are happening right now.

Video:

Trump’s own government is investigating Iran, but Trump is blaming one of the states that he is supposed to be protecting.