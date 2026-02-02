One of Donald Trump’s most fatal flaws is having the thinnest skin of any president in US history. Trump can’t stop talking, and he takes every single joke made about him as a personal insult.

Trump can’t shut up, and his inability to control himself and be quiet was on display in the Oval Office as Trump continued to complain about a joke Trevor Noah made at the Grammys about Trump wanting Greenland so that he and Bill Clinton have a new island to hang out on.

Here is the joke:

Trump was asked, “ Mr. President, are you going to sue Trevor Noah? Last night in a post, you alluded that something could come.”

The president answered:

Well he said that. He said that, that I spent time on Jeffrey’s Jeffrey Epstein’s Island. I didn’t, I mean, he’s a lightweight, this guy.

He is a terrible, I thought he, I think he’s terrible. I thought he did a terrible job at the Grammys. I thought the whole Grammys was terrible. I watched part of it. It’s not watchable.

Video of Trump:

The answer to why Trump won’t sue Noah is found in a different answer about the Epstein files.

