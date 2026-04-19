Members of the Trump administration are leaking to reporters that the president is bluffing when he threatens Iran, but on Sunday, Trump threatened Iranian power plants.

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Trump posted in part on Truth Social:

We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY! They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other Presidents, for the last 47 years.

Amnesty International said in a statement after Trump first threatened to commit war crimes, “International humanitarian law strictly prohibits direct attacks on civilians and civilian objects. The US President’s threat of extermination and irreparable destruction brazenly shreds core rules of international humanitarian law, with potentially catastrophic consequences for over 90 million people. It may constitute a threat to commit genocide, a crime defined by the Genocide Convention and by the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court as committing one or more defined acts ’with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such.’”

We previously discussed what it means for Trump and members of his administration to potentially commit war crimes, but what could it mean for the troops who might be asked by Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to commit crimes that many Americans increasingly view as genocide?