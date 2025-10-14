It has taken less than ten months of Donald Trump being back in the White House before the nation reached this unprecedented point.

A word that was never used with previous presidents started out as a whisper early in his first term, grew to a roar during his first and second impeachments, and is now a term that is being openly connected to the current president.

The word is treason.

The most interesting historical example of potential presidential treason came from the nation’s tenth president John Tyler. The tenth president hailed from Virginia, and when the South seceded, Tyler did too. What makes his actions potentially treasonous is that Tyler ran for the Confederate House of Representatives and won. Tyler died in 1862.

Outside of Tyler, the next person to be associated with potentially treasonous activity is Donald J. Trump.

The groups Citizens’ Impeachment and Free Speech For People have endorsed a new article of impeachment against Trump for treason:

The effort stemmed from the mandatory meeting of the Defense Department’s general and flag officers on October 5th, 2025. At this event, Trump and Hegseth amplified and expanded their illegal war against the States, leaving the non-partisan public interest organizations no choice but to call this what it is: treason.

