Donald Trump has spent years denying that there was any connection between Jeffrey Epstein’s victims and himself, but that changed today when Trump was talking to reporters on Air Force One.

There is still no evidence that Trump did anything illegal, but this is a scandal that keeps growing.

Audio:

Trump was asked, “ Epstein has a certain reputation, obviously. I'm just curious, were some of the workers that were taken from you young women?

Trump answered:

I don't want to say, but everyone knows the people that were taken. And it was the concept of taking people that work for me is bad.

But that story's been pretty well out there. And the answer is yes. They work. Yes, they were. What did they do in the spa? Jobs In the spa? Yeah. People that work in the spa. I've a great spa. One of the best spas in the world at Mar-a-Lago. And people were taken out of the spa, hired by him. In other words, gone.

And other people would come and complain, this guy is taking people from the spa. I didn't know that. And then when I heard about it, I told them, I said, listen, we don't want you taking our people, whether it was spa or not spa. I don't want taking people. And he was fine. And then not too long after that, he did it again.

And I said, outta here.