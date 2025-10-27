It has been clear to those who are paying attention that the nearly 80-year-old president has been mentally slipping for years.

In 2018, Trump White House staffers were quoted as saying that the president had lost a step mentally since 2016.

By 2024, alarm bells were being sounded by anyone who didn’t work for a corporate media outlet or the Republican Party and covered Trump’s campaign events on a regular basis that he was showing signs of steep decline.

In his speeches, Trump was getting dates wrong, people wrong, stories mixed up, claiming that he ran against opponents that he never ran against, like Barack Obama. At one point, early in the 2024 campaign, Trump even claimed that he was running against Hillary Clinton.

Donald Trump is nearly 80 years old and has never released his medical records, so the American people don’t know the true status of Trump’s health.

As people age, we all slow down and decline, so Trump is not at fault for aging. He and the people around him could be at fault for covering up any potential issues that this president has or is currently having.

One of Trump’s favorite techniques has always been to deflect issues away from himself by attributing those characteristics to others.

Since Trump also seems utterly terrified of non-white women with power, it was natural for him to mix his potential cognitive issues and his racism together while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One.

