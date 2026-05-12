Forget for a moment the talk about gerrymandering, the war in Iran, and Trump’s trip to China. Nothing matters more to voters than the economy. The economy touches every person, and for anyone who is not rich, times are tough.

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CNN reported on its own new poll that showed how important the economy is to the American people, “A new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds that 77% – including a majority of Republicans – say that Trump’s policies have increased the cost of living in their own community. Roughly two-thirds of Americans say that Trump’s policies have worsened economic conditions in the country. And Trump’s approval rating stands at 30% on the economy, a career low.”

Americans have good reason to be concerned because the latest inflation data shows that Trump’s policies beyond the Iran war are driving up inflation across many sectors of the economy.

CNBC reported:

The consumer price index climbed 0.6% in April on a seasonally adjusted basis, bringing the 12-month inflation rate to 3.8%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. Annual inflation is now advancing at its hottest clip in nearly three years.

“Consumers are doing their best to absorb higher energy costs, but they’re not finding much relief elsewhere,” said Bret Kenwell, U.S. investment analyst at eToro. “Inflation pressure isn’t just at the pump, it’s showing up across the household budget.”

An economy this bad should be the top priority for any president, but as the American people realized after putting him back into the White House, Donald Trump doesn’t care, and he said as much on Tuesday.