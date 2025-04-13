PoliticusUSA is ad-free and proudly independent. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

At 2 AM while his family was inside, Gov. Josh Shapiro’s residence in Pennsylvania was set on fire over Passover.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported, “An arsonist set fire to the Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg last night as Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family slept inside, State Police said Sunday.”

Gov. Shapiro posted on X:

Last night at about 2AM, my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were evacuated from the Residence safely by Pennsylvania State Police and assisted by Capitol Police. Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished.

Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe.

PAStatePolice is on the scene leading this investigation and will keep the public updated.

Shapiro is Jewish, and it doesn’t seem like a coincidence that somebody tried to burn down the governor’s mansion with the governor and his family inside.

This seems like the sort of potential hate crime against a Jewish family that deserves a response from a president and administration who claim to care so much about anti-semitism and domestic terrorism, but instead, the president has said nothing.

Something tells me the White House response would be different if the governor were a Republican or a Tesla.

Attacking A Tesla Is Domestic Terrorism, But Not Trying To Burn Down The House Of A Jewish Governor?