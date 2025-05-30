PoliticusUSA will never normalize the abnormal or sanewash anyone. Because we are outspoken, we need your help. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

On the same day that it was reported that Elon Musk was heavily using drugs while campaigning for Trump in 2024, Trump and Musk decided to hold a press conference in the White House to formally kick Musk to the curb.

The weirdness started a few minutes in when Trump had an aide place a laptop on his desk so that reporters in the Oval Office could watch a video of Rick Santelli, MAGA supporter, proclaiming the greatness of tariffs and how they have worked.

Video:

After lots of lies about DOGE cuts, including Trump claiming that the government was spending millions of dollars to turn mice transgender.

Things really got rolling when Trump turned things over to Musk, who complimented Trump on the Oval Office ceiling, which led to both men staring at the ceiling like a couple of lunatics.

Video of Musk:

Peter Doocy of Fox News tried to ask Musk, “ There's this New YorkTimes, some of the people, some of the media organizations in this room were the slingers. So I, there is a New York Times report today that accuses you of being..”

Musk cut off the question:

Oh wait.

It's The New York Is New York Times. Is that the same publication? That Pulitzer Prize for false reporting on the Russia gate. Is it the same organization? It gotta check my bullets, or, I think it is, it's I think that, I think the judge just ruled against the New York Times for their lies about the Russiagate hoax and that they might have to give back that Pulitzer Prize, that New York Times.

Let's move on. Okay, next question.

This press conference was a disaster. It has been reported that Trump wants to keep Elon Musk in his camp, because he is afraid of what someone with Musk’s wealth could do, and Musk’s money is a threat that Trump uses to keep congressional Republicans in line.

Elon Musk marveled at the ceiling in the Oval Office and then refused to answer a question about his reported drug use, which lends itself to more speculation and potential drawing of conclusions about this Ronald Reagan on acid fiasco in the Oval Office.

It is amazing that the White House has gone from being a serious place to a rejected script for an episode of The Simpsons in a few short months.

The world has to be watching what is happening with a mix of terror and confusion.

There is something wrong at the White House, as Elon Musk went from DOGE to dodgy.

