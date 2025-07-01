PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CHRISTINE HOLLY's avatar
CHRISTINE HOLLY
25m

OMG ... prosecute everyone who is just doing their job telling the truth (whether D & K like it or not) and pardoning every last fraudster walking. Watch - PD will be next! Maybe even JEpstein posthumously, oh wait - that can't happen, he was never convicted. ...How is this happening? And WHY does ANYONE think it's OK???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Margit's Musings's avatar
Margit's Musings
20m

Thank you, Jason. Brilliant!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture