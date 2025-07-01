PoliticusUSA is independent news with no influence from corporations or political parties. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

The American people gained insight into how the Trump administration works as Trump was visiting an immigrant internment camp in Florida with DHS Sec. Kristi Noem.

One of the administration’s right wing plants in the press pool asked Trump and Noem about CNN reporting on an ICE detection app.

Noem replied, “ We're working with the Department of Justice to see if we can prosecute them for that, because what they're doing is actively encouraging people to avoid Law Enforcement Act activities, operations, and we're gonna actually go after them and prosecute them with the partnership of Pam if we can. Because what they're doing, we believe is illegal.”

Sec. Noem got Trump all wound up so he went off:

And they may be prosecuted for having given false reports. Yes. On the attack in Iran. Yes. They were given totally false reports. It was totally obliterated and. Our people have to be celebrated. Not come home and say, what do you mean we didn't hit the targets?

We hit the target first. The end of the pilots came home and they said, we hit the target first. So they may be very well, uh, prosecuted for that. What they did there we think is totally illegal.

Video:

CNN responded to Trump and Noem, “This is an app that is publicly available to any iPhone user who wants to download it. There is nothing illegal about reporting the existence of this or any other app, nor does such reporting constitute promotion or other endorsement of the app by CNN."

CNN was correct.

There is no law against “false reports,” or reporting the facts.

CNN can be prosecuted for absolutely nothing.

However, this interaction between Noem and Trump demonstrates how easily a member of his administration can get him ginned up.

There is no brain trust in the Trump administration. There are only loyalists who reinforce and share Trump’s beliefs.

They believe something is illegal that is not.

They believe their own feelings over intelligence assessments about the bombing in Iran.

The Trump administration threatens as a means to get the media to intimidate and self-censor.

This is an administration of broken people who are weakening the United States each day.

What do you think of Trump and Noem threatening CNN? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment