Virginia could be the next domino to fall in Trump’s epic backfire on rigging the midterm election.

Donald Trump the “stable genius” who came up the scheme to keep the House of Representatives under Republican control by getting red states to redraw their maps is teaming up with his Minion #1, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to try to get Republicans out to the polls to vote in an election in Virginia tomorrow that could net Democrats an additional four House seats in November.

Axios’s Alex Isenstadt posted on X that Trump and Johnson are trying to rally Republican voters, “Trump and Mike Johnson will hold a tele-rally with Virginia supporters at 7 pm ahead of tomorrow’s redistricting vote, per a person familiar.”

Trump is apparently so lazy that they couldn’t actually get him to go hold a rally in Virginia to get out the vote, but there are a couple of important factors as to why.

Donald Trump does not want to be blamed for the redistricting loss if the new map passes, so he will stay far away.

Democrats had to have been hoping that Trump would show up in the state, because he is deeply despised in Virginia.

Trump DOGE layoffs cost Virginia 23,500 jobs, but the economic impact was much worse.

VPM Media reported:

On average, each federal government employee earns about 1.6 times the average private sector employee,” said Bob McNab, who chairs the department of economics at Old Dominion University. “If we include benefits, that ratio climbs to two. So, Virginia losing 23,500 federal government jobs last year is roughly the equivalent of losing 47,000 private sector jobs.”

As it stands, it looks like Trump and Johnson have an uphill battle in Virginia.