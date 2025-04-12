PoliticusUSA is ad-free and will never bend the knee. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

According to the social media of the Bernie Sanders operation, Saturday’s Fighting Oligarchy rally has drawn a massive crowd.

The Sanders political arm posted on X:

Thank you Los Angeles! 15,000 people are already on site.

@AOC

and I don’t go on for another couple of hours. This is going to be a big one.

The crowd got much bigger as you can see from the video below:

The national media has been trying to interpret what these large crowds that keep showing up for the Fighting Oligarchy tour stops mean, but it isn’t complicated.

People are angry, and they don’t want to live in an oligarchy run by billionaires where the federal government exists to only serve the interests of the few at the expense of the many.

Sen. Sanders is mobilizing people across the country to help flip the House back to the Democrats because such a change would turn Trump into the ultimate lame duck. A Democratic House would mean there would be investigations and accountability for Trump and members of his administration.

In my view, the most valuable thing that Bernie Sanders has done with the Fighting Oligarchy tour is to provide proof of concept to Democrats and the corporate media. The mainstream press still doesn’t cover the Fighting Oligarchy rallies in the manner that they deserve, but Sanders has forced them to acknowledge the people.

Senate Democrats saw the large crowds that Sanders is drawing and thought that maybe they should get out there too.

Members of the House Democratic Caucus have been much more active in fighting Trump since before he took office. It was Senate Democrats who were dragging their feet.

The Fighting Oligarchy Tour is drawing capacity crowds at each stop. There are at least three swing House districts in Southern California that should be in play in 2026. Sen. Sanders and Rep. Ocasio-Cortez aren’t in LA to soak up some sun. They’re trying to flip House seats and send the message from sea to shining sea that oligarchy has no place in the United States of America.

