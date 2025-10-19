The White House was outraged that Gavin Newsom would shut down part of the I-5 freeway after the Trump administration planned to shoot live munitions over it as part of a celebration at Camp Pendleton.

Before the event, Newsom released a statement announcing the closure:

California celebrates the history and achievements of our men and women in uniform, and this state’s huge contributions to defending democracy. But the scaled-up LIVE MUNITIONS being fired today over a major freeway is a public safety risk. Due to extreme life safety risk and distraction to drivers, including sudden unexpected and loud explosions, a section of I-5 will be closed for a period on Saturday, October 18.

This decision comes at the recommendation of traffic safety experts at the California Highway Patrol. Because of the Trump Admin’s plans, drivers should expect delays on Interstate 5 and other state routes throughout Southern California before, during and after the event

It was common sense to everyone, but Donald Trump and JD Vance, that shooting live munitions over a busy freeway that 80,000 people travel over in a day was a public safety risk.

