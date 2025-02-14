PoliticusUSA is independent and ad-free thanks to the support of readers like you. Please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump’s ignorance about tariffs has been well documented. Trump doesn’t know tariffs work, or has convinced himself that he can bend economic reality just by changing in his mind who pays for tariffs.

On Friday, Trump announced that he will be imposing a 25% tariff on auto imports on April 2.

Trump was asked about the auto tariffs and he said, “ I'd say over the next, sometime or maybe around April 2nd, I would have done them on April 1st. Believe it or not, I'm a little superstitious. No, literally we had a plan for April 1st. I said, let's make it April, April 2nd. You know how much money that costs? That costs a lot of money just that one day, but we're going to do it on April 2nd, I think..”

Video:

The US auto industry is already warning that tariffs on auto imports will blow a hole in their industry.

Ford chief executive Jim Farley said this week that the tariff would “blow a hole in the U.S. industry that we have never seen.”

Automakers are afraid to speak out against the tariff because they fear retribution from Trump and his White House.

The media refuses to cover the tariffs as what they are. Auto tariffs are a tax on car buyers that would harm a key American industry.

Trump seems determined to bring down the US economy, and he won’t stop unless all of us stand up and say no.

