It is very obvious that Donald Trump has one favorite subject that consumes all of his time and attention and that subject is Donald Trump. It is dumbfounding that enough Americans sought Trump treat the presidency like a part-time job, and then decided four years later to send him back to the White House.

Trump also can’t handle bad news.

He has surrounded himself with people who refuse to tell him anything negative, and this bubble of disreality was confirmed by Trump himself during his interview with Time.

Transcript from Time:

In our interview last year, Mr. President, you committed to complying with all Supreme Court orders.

I said what?

You committed to complying with all Supreme Court orders—

Yeah.

When you and I spoke last April. Are you still committed to complying with all Supreme Court orders?

Sure, I believe in the court system.

The Supreme Court ruled 9-0 that you have to bring back Kilmar Abrego Garcia. You haven't done so. Aren’t you disobeying the Supreme Court?

Well, that’s not what my people told me—they didn’t say it was, they said it was—the nine to nothing was something entirely different.

Let me quote from the ruling. “The order properly requires the government to facilitate Abrego Garcia's release from custody in El Salvador.” Are you facilitating a release?

I leave that to my lawyers. I give them no instructions. They feel that the order said something very much different from what you're saying. But I leave that to my lawyers. If they want—and that would be the Attorney General of the United States and the people that represent the country. I don't make that decision.