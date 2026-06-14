Holding a UFC card at the White House is wrong. The White House belongs to the American people, not any president. The current president has vandalized the White House many times over, but his destruction of the South Lawn to hold a birthday party for himself is especially twisted.

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No one asked for a UFC card to be held at the White House. The event is not free to the American people. The White House grounds are a national park. A commercial event is being held for profit in a taxpayer-funded space.

It is very fitting that a man who fails at everything is about to see his birthday party wiped out by what sounds like a biblical event.

Here is The Weather Channel’s forecast for Sunday night’s event:

UFC Freedom 250 is facing a chaotic weather setup on the White House South Lawn, with a 60% chance of thunderstorms, heavy downpours, and wind gusts up to 34 mph threatening to delay the outdoor fights.

On top of the storm risk, brutal D.C. humidity is driving a triple-digit heat index alongside massive swarms of mosquitoes and gnats that fighters will have to battle inside the cage.

While the venue’s massive 92-foot overhang will keep the octagon dry, a single lightning strike within eight miles will trigger an automatic 30-minute freeze on the entire event.

The White House responded by blaming The Weather Channel for the forecast.