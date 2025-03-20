PoliticusUSA is ad-free and not bending the knee. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump thinks of himself as a king and a great messenger, but in reality, the opposite has long been true. Trump is steaming toward being a failed president twice offer, because, more often than not, his messages tend to get most Americans on the opposite side of his position.

The latest example of Trump’s ineffectiveness is a new poll on America’s support for Ukraine. Since Trump attacked Zelenskyy and became Putin’s water boy, the number of Americans who say that the US has done enough to support Ukraine has grown by 14 points.

According to Gallup:

Three years into the Russia-Ukraine war, 46% of Americans believe the U.S. is not doing enough to help Ukraine in the conflict, marking a 16-percentage-point increase since December to a new high in the trend that dates back to 2022. At the same time, the proportions thinking the U.S. is doing too much (30%) or the right amount (23%) for Ukraine have shrunk.

…

The latest poll also finds a five-point increase in the percentage of Americans who think the U.S. should continue to support Ukraine in reclaiming its territory, even if that requires prolonged involvement (53%), rather than ending the conflict as quickly as possible, even if that means ceding territory to Russia (45%). This is a change from December, when 50% wanted a quick end to the war, the highest reading in the trend for this sentiment, and 48% backed staying engaged. Before then, majorities ranging from 55% to 66% favored helping Ukraine win back its territory.

The poll was taken after Trump’s White House meeting with Zelenskyy, so there have been political consequences for the President Of The United States being a bully and acting like Putin’s propaganda minister.

Instead of weakening America’s commitment to Ukraine, Trump has strengthened it.

Putin thought that with Trump back in the White House, he would have smooth sailing to victory in Ukraine, but the American people are saying no.

Trump is living in a different universe from the rest of the country, and the consequences of Trump’s alternate-reality presidency are going to come down hard on Republicans during the 2026 midterm election.

What do you think about the Trump/Putin propaganda backfiring? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment