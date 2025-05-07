PoliticusUSA is ad-free and never bends the knee, so please support us by considering becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump has a clear double standard when it comes to tariffs. Billionaires and big corporations can knock on Trump’s door and get exemptions.

The same standard is not available to the American people and their families.

Trump was asked at the White House, “ The secretary just told lawmakers that a tariff exemption for certain baby items like car seats is under consideration. Will you exempt some products that families rely on?

Donald Trump answered, “I don't know. I'll think about it. I don't know. I really don't. I don’t want to start. I wanna make it nice and simple. I'm not looking to have, uh, so many exemptions that nobody knows what's going on. We have to make it very simple, but I'll take a look at it.”

Trump will “look at it,” which means that it is never going to happen.

A family of four in Ohio that depends on essentials to keep their kids fed and clothed doesn’t have the ability to write Trump a big check and pick up the phone and tell him that they need a tariff exemption for their items.

Trump is running an access presidency. People who can afford to pay for access get special treatment.

Working-class Americans will suffer due to these tariffs. There will be no exemptions for family items, and kids will have to have fewer toys. This is a clear message being sent.

Donald Trump is telling the American people that he doesn’t care about them or their well-being.

As prices continue to increase, don’t expect Trump to do anything about it, because he doesn’t care. It is good that the media is putting the question to Trump, but the American people can see that this president has zero interest in helping them.

