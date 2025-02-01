Trump Blames Illegal Immigrants For His Tax Increase On Every American
Donald Trump raised taxes on every single American through his tariff scheme, and he is blaming illegal immigrants for his tax increase.
This will be one of the few times you will ever see the following statement in this space. I agree with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).
Sen. Paul wrote earlier on Saturday on X, “Tariffs are simply taxes. Conservatives once united against new taxes. Taxing trade will mean less trade and higher prices.”
When Rand Paul is the voice of sanity on an issue, that’s a red flag.
Donald Trump has chosen not to listen to bipartisan economists, his fellow Republicans, and even The Wall Street Journal.
Trump has followed through and imposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada.
The President posted on Truth Social, “Today, I have implemented a 25% Tariff on Imports from Mexico and Canada (10% on Canadian Energy), and a 10% additional Tariff on China. This was done through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our Citizens, including fentanyl. We need to protect Americans, and it is my duty as President to ensure the safety of all. I made a promise on my Campaign to stop the flood of illegal aliens and drugs from pouring across our Borders, and Americans overwhelmingly voted in favor of it.”
Americans did not vote for a tax increase because that is what a tariff is. A tariff is a tax. Mexico and Canada won’t be paying the tax. The tax will be paid by American consumers.
American companies are not going to lower their prices because of the tariff. The opposite is going to happen. American companies will raise their prices because Donald Trump has given them the green light to do so.
Canada and Mexico already have retaliatory tariffs ready.
Illegal immigrants and drugs have nothing to do with the tariffs. Illegal immigrants and drugs aren’t the reason why the tariffs were imposed.
The tariffs were imposed because Donald Trump refused to understand how a tariff works. His ignorance has resulted in one of the most significant tax increases in American history.
Many voters wanted cheaper eggs. Now, they’ve got higher taxes.
In the comments below, share your thoughts on Trump’s tax on the American people.
The dumbest fucking person in the world is POTUS! 🤦🏼♂️
I don’t know how any working class American can vote to tariff tax themselves 20$ on every 100$ they spend and in addition to that to also vote to have 2.5 trillion cut from mandatory spending through a reconciliation bill which is cutting approximately 60% of Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, ACA, and VA benefits for working class Americans to pay for 4 trillion in corporate tax cuts for the top 1% and for the same corporations who jacked
Prices up in 2022 during global inflation which hit every single country in the world due to the Covid pandemic but these same
Corporations still have not lowered prices now that inflation is down to a normal 2.3%! How can any working class American vote for this? It guts the middle class, takes
Everything and transfers it all to the top 1%! Mind blowing!