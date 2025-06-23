PoliticusUSA is corporate-free news that is independent of any political party or special interest, so please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump’s powers of persuasion have always been greatly exaggerated. The media has bought into the myth that Trump is some great political communicator who can move public opinion with his words. The myth that Trump is a great salesman has been undone by the reality that the products he tries to sell end up failing.

Trump was really working hard to sell the obliteration of Iran’s nuclear sites on Saturday night, but experts have raised the issue that it is unlikely that the sites were obliterated.

Journalists have been making this point and it sent Trump into a tailspin:

The sites that we hit in Iran were totally destroyed, and everyone knows it. Only the Fake News would say anything different in order to try and demean, as much as possible — And even they say they were “pretty well destroyed!” Working especially hard on this falsehood is Allison Cooper of Fake News CNN, Dumb Brian L. Roberts, Chairman of “Con”cast, Jonny Karl of ABC Fake News, and always, the Losers of, again, Concast’s NBC Fake News. It never ends with the sleazebags in the Media, and that’s why their Ratings are at an ALL TIME LOW — ZERO CREDIBILITY!

When Trump uses the phrase everyone knows it, it is a sure sign that he is lying. There is zero evidence that Iran’s nuclear program was completely destroyed. However, what Trump might have accomplished is driving the program to a more hidden status with no inspectors allowed in, and the Iranians rushing to get the bomb.

Trump’s penchant for lying and overexaggeration meant that he was setting himself up for this exact situation. The odds are that Iran’s nuclear sites were not obliterated, but Trump already wants to declare victory, and anyone who intrudes on his fantasy with facts is going to be targeted with a temper tantrum.

