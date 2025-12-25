Merry Christmas. For the holiday only get 20% off a yearly paid subscription to PoliticusUSA.

The American people, in vast numbers, have been extremely uninterested in Trump since he returned to the White House.

Trump has largely been tuned out.

He hosted the Kennedy Center Honors himself, and the result was a ratings disaster that was the lowest in the special’s history.

Corporate media has caught on that Trump is no longer their cash cow, so cable news, non-Fox category, has seemed determined to cover anything that isn’t Donald Trump. The New York Times and Washington Post have largely become lifestyle blogs as they have abandoned the all Trump all the time model of his first term.

The American people remain angry. Prices and inflation remain high, and the last person they want to hear from is Trump.

Given that Trump can’t stand to be ignored, a Christmas outburst was coming, and sure enough, the president posted:

Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly. We no longer have Open Borders, Men in Women’s Sports, Transgender for Everyone, or Weak Law Enforcement. What we do have is a Record Stock Market and 401K’s, Lowest Crime numbers in decades, No Inflation, and yesterday, a 4.3 GDP, two points better than expected. Tariffs have given us Trillions of Dollars in Growth and Prosperity, and the strongest National Security we have ever had. We are respected again, perhaps like never before. God Bless America!!! President DJT

Since everything about Trump is rehashed and stale, his hate post gimmick is too.

Trump is a failed president who is soon to be a twice over failed president.

There is nothing shocking about his Christmas post. The president won’t deal with the reality that he is failing in the eyes of the American people, so he is trying to rewrite reality.

It isn’t working.

The American people have long since tired of Trump’s worn-out gimmick.

Donald Trump is in the Oval Office, but he is increasingly irrelevant in the minds of most Americans.

America is ignoring him, and Donald Trump can’t stand it.

What do you think? Are you ignoring Trump? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

