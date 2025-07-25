PoliticusUSA is one of the lone independent voices in an endless stream of Trump-caving big media. We need your help. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

The mainstream media hated the Biden administration.

Why did they hate the Biden White House so much?

To hear the White House journalists themselves tell it, Biden was too competent, didn’t give them access, and did not provide them a platform to get book deals and other career-advancing opportunities.

One White House journalist told Politico that it was unfortunate that Jen Psaki was so good at her job:

“Jen [Psaki] is very good at her job, which is unfortunate,” one reporter who has covered the past two administrations from the room said. “And the work is a lot less rewarding, because you’re no longer saving democracy from Sean Spicer and his Men’s Wearhouse suit. Jawing with Jen just makes you look like an asshole.”

There are a couple of important points in the quote above. Mainstream corporate journalists want the White House to be bad at its job. These same mainstream journalists also want to be the stars and the heroes.

During the first Trump administration, most Americans were scared and stressed by the chaos, and that stress and fear translated into millions of dollars in the pockets of journalists who covered Trump through book deals.

The mainstream media made a lot of money from Donald Trump coverage, and they had a personal financial interest in seeing the former president back in the White House, which is why the Trump coverage never stopped after he left office, and the media moved so rapidly to force Joe Biden out of the race in 2024.

In a case of be careful what you wish for, the media got Trump back into office, and now all of their books are bombing.

Trump Kills Ratings, Clicks, And Book Sales

When Trump was about to return to office, there was excited chatter from mainstream media about a Trump bump. They believed that viewers would be riveted by their Trump coverage, allowing them to pick up where they left off in 2021.

The people would be scared, and the corporate press would resume their role as stars in the Trump show.

What really happened was that people tuned out.