Two things are very well known about Donald Trump. There is always an excuse when things go wrong, and it is always someone else’s fault.

After Trump saw the Republican margin of victory in two Florida US House districts that he won by 30 points or more in 2024 cut in half and the results of the Wisconsin Supreme Court election, it was clear that somebody would be taking the fall.

Trump is telling his inner circle that Musk will soon be leaving the White House.

Elon Musk made himself an easy target, so what Politico is reporting is not surprising:

Musk’s looming retreat comes as some Trump administration insiders and many outside allies have become frustrated with his unpredictability and increasingly view the billionaire as a political liability, a dynamic that was thrown into stark relief Tuesday when a conservative judge Musk vocally supported lost his bid for a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat by 10 points.

It also represents a stark shift in the Trump-Musk relatio

ship from a month ago, when White House officials and allies were predicting Musk was “here to stay” and that Trump would find a way to blow past the 130-day time limit.

The White House spin is that Trump and Musk mutually came to this decision, but we have heard that one before from the previous Trump administration.

What changed over the last month was that Elon Musk got heavily involved in a special election in Wisconsin, and Republicans badly lost.

Getting rid of Elon Musk won’t fix anything for Trump.

Trump is tanking the economy. Inflation and costs are rising. The policies that are causing a blue wave to build aren’t Musk’s. They belong to Trump.

Musk won’t be gone because no one really ever leaves Trump's world. He will take an informal role, and the president will hope that detaching Musk from his White House will fix his problems.

It won’t. The problem isn’t Elon Musk. It is the policies of the Republican Party.

