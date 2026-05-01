Trump is now trying to disguise his taxpayer funded trips to his club in Florida under the pretense of work, so he stopped by in Florida to hold an event that was supposed to be touting his bogus no tax on Social Security.

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Since this is Donald Trump, things went off the rails, and Trump ended up talking about his dementia tests and bragging about being the first president in history who had to be tested for dementia.

Trump also claimed that he is a young man, which was just weird:

Now, I don't happen to be a senior. I'm much younger than you. I'm a much younger man than you. Look at you old guys. Wouldn't you like to be my age? It's young, vital, vibrant. No, I'm much, much younger than the people in this room, but I feel I can relate to you anyway. See now the fake news will go tonight and they'll say, "He's claiming to be younger than the people.”

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Trump doesn’t have much of a sense of humor, so his “joke” is likely a reference to the fact that questions are growing about Trump’s mental competence.

The president wasn’t satisfied with calling attention to his age.

He also had to brag about his dementia test.

Trump told his supporters that they could not pass a dementia screening: