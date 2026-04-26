A textbook example of why Donald Trump is an unpopular and increasingly reviled president happened after a shooter was stopped attempting to enter the White House Correspondents Dinner where Trump was supposed to speak.

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The shooter was not able to gain entry into the ballroom area, and it is unclear how far the person got, but it was enough to scare the black ties off of the rich media elites in attendance.

Once the situation was under control and Trump returned to the White House, the press waited for the president to address the nation.

It turns out letting a mentally declining nearly 80 year old president address the country after 10 PM ET revealed a lot about why this administration is failing.

Trump said after he announced that he posted a picture of the shooter on Truth Social:

They also performed exactly as they were supposed to. And you see the attacker in different positions, but you also see the attacker totally subdued and under control.

So as you know, this is not the first time in the past couple of years that our republic has been attacked by a would be assassin who sought to kill. And Butler, Pennsylvania, less than two years ago, you know, all know that story. And in Palm Beach, Florida, a few months after that we came close. We really had, again, we had some great work done by law enforcement, but in light of this evening's events, I asked that all Americans recommit with their hearts and resolving our difference peacefully.

The same president who started a war with Iran for no reason and sent ICE into the streets of America to kill citizens says we should solve our differences peacefully.

This is why Donald Trump has less than zero credibility.

However, even the arrival of a gunman is an opportunity for Trump to brag about crowd size.