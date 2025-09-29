Donald Trump won the 2024 election because a majority of the most economically vulnerable voters believed that an out-of-touch person who was born rich would care about them enough to work to lower prices.

Those voters were very wrong.

Instead of a president who is working to make necessities more affordable, they got Trump posting:

Some of the highest quality 24 Karat Gold used in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room of the White House. Foreign Leaders, and everyone else, “freak out” when they see the quality and beauty. Best Oval Office ever, in terms of success and look!!! President DJT

Meanwhile, food banks around the country are reporting surging demand.

In Rhode Island:

The number of Rhode Islanders who lack access to enough food has reached a five-year high; over a third of state residents are experiencing food insecurity, according to a recent report from the Brown University School of Public Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield Rhode Island. Local food banks across the state say they are struggling to meet the increasing need, due, in part, to a noticeable decrease in food donations.

In Pennsylvania:

For many families in Luzerne County, putting food on the table is becoming increasingly difficult. Every two weeks, Sara’s Table Food Pantry at the Friedman JCC opens its doors to assist those in need. With recent cuts to programs like SNAP and the termination of future Household Food Security Reports, volunteers report a growing demand for their services.

In Oregon:

As budget slashing by the Trump administration cuts federal food allotments and jobs and a wobbly economy pushes up grocery prices, the number of people who have trouble getting enough food is rising.



As a direct result, local food banks are struggling.

In Iowa:

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank said it’s seeing an increase in demand... something Executive Director Barbra Prather said she hopes renovations will help to fulfill.

The expansion will include a new loading dock, expanded freezer space, updated volunteer space and more.

When demand at food banks increases, it means people are having trouble affording enough food to feed themselves and their families.

This is a crisis of basic human need that should not happen in the United States of America.

Trump is bragging about the gold in the Oval Office while increasing numbers of Americans don’t have enough food to eat.

This is the America that Donald Trump and the Republican Party have built, and it is only going to get worse as the cuts in food assistance passed by Republicans and signed by Trump to pay for tax cuts for the rich kick in.

When many voters cast ballots for Trump in 2024, they didn’t know that he was going to starve them, but now they are finding out.

What do you think about Trump bragging about the gold in the Oval Office while Americans are going hungry?

