Donald Trump has never been self-aware, or ever met a wrong time to brag about doing the most basic things. This behavior was put on full display during the White House Easter Egg Roll, as Trump addressed children, families, and the Easter Bunny.

Video:

Trump said:

Thank you very much everybody, and a very happy Easter to everyone. It was a beautiful day yesterday and it's a beautiful day today. We don't have to worry about sunburn, but we looks like it's not gonna be raining. It's gonna be really something special. 40,000, 42,000 people are expected all throughout the day, and it's an honor to have you.

I just signed an executive order. Putting the flags of our country, all of them, all federal flags and state flags at half-mast in honor of Pope Francis. So he was a good man, worked hard. He he loved the world and it's an honor to do that. I want to thank everybody for being here. This is some band.

I've heard this band actually indirectly for four years and very directly now for four and a half. And I like the direct method even better, but the Marine Corps band is very special. Thank you very much. What a great job. Thank you. Thank you. I also want to thank the National Park Service, the job they do, and making everything so beautiful and spiffy, and I'm very difficult when it comes to that.

I will tell you a very difficult that I say, they have done an incredible job. You just have to look around and see. And I just want to give a special thank you to our great first lady who organized this entire event. She worked very hard on it.

She worked very hard. I said, what are you doing? She said, I'm working on the egg roll. I said, that sounds like a lot of fun and we're gonna have a lot of fun in just a couple of minutes. But again our country is doing very well our. We had the highest number of recruits, enlistments that we've had in, I think 28 or 29 years, and I'm sure we're gonna actually beat that number.

It's all happened since November 5th. It's all happened. Enrollment in the military is in a record and enrollment in the police force, fire forces and all of the different law enforcement groups. We have we're setting records and six months ago we couldn't get anybody. And now we're setting records.

That's a sort of testament to what's happening in terms of the spirit of our country. We love our country, and it's been something very special.

And speaking of special, Easter is special and it's one of our favorite days. It's one of our favorite periods of time. We're honoring Jesus Christ and we're gonna honor Jesus Christ very powerfully. Throughout our lives, all throughout our lives, not just now. All throughout our lives, we're bringing religion back in America.

We're bringing a lot of things back, but religion is coming back to America. That's why you see the kind of numbers that you're seeing, the spirit and the kind of numbers that you're seeing. So we're gonna come down and join you right now. But I just want to wish everybody, once again, happy Easter and enjoy your lives.

We're gonna have a great four years.

The best part was seeing the White House staffer who is in the Easter Bunny costume go from waving at the kids to being like, wait. What? As Trump starts rambling about lowering the flags in honor of Pope Francis.

The rest of Trump’s remarks were a mix of lies and gibberish. A recent Pew survey found that a majority of Americans now say that religion is less important in their lives.

Trump may be confusing, praying that his trade war doesn’t clean out your 401(k) or cost you your job with faith and religion.

The military recruiting increase happened during Biden’s last year in office and has nothing to do with Trump.

Trump didn’t bother to mention the economy or grocery prices. In fact, his material was a little thin on anything to brag about, but man, the Easter Bunny didn’t see that one coming.

