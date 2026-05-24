The deal that the Trump administration is floating as almost done to extend the ceasefire in the Iran war is being criticized by both Republicans and Democrats for failing to meet the objectives that the Trump administration laid out when it started the war three months ago.

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On CNN’s State Of The Union, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) was asked:

Let's talk about Iran and this potential memorandum of understanding with Iran. Your colleague Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker said -- quote -- "The rumored 60-day cease-fire with the belief that Iran will ever engage in good faith would be a disaster" -- unquote.



I know that the details are vague at this point, but, from what you have heard about this deal, would you support it?



Tillis pointed out all of the holes in the deal:

It doesn't make sense to me. I'm not too far away from where Pompeo is, to be honest with you, and I support what Chairman Wicker says.



Look, we were told about 11 weeks ago by Hegseth and the Department of Defense that they had obliterated Iran's defenses and it was just a matter of time before we had the nuclear material. Now we're talking about a posture where we may accept the nuclear material remaining in Iran? How does that make sense at all?



Also, a 60-day cease-fire and expecting that they're going to clear the Strait of Hormuz before the terms of the deal are established also seems questionable to me. There are a lot of things that need to be explained. And, as I have said before, any agreement with Iran that isn't subject to ratification, ratification by Congress, is going -- I think going to be doomed to fail, just like the agreement we're trying to replace, which was the failed agreement by Obama.

The Obama agreement wasn’t a failed deal. It was working until Trump trashed it for something that looks weak.

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Tillis was far from alone. The right and the left are hating this deal.