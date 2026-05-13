With the economy on the verge of a presidential-induced collapse, Donald Trump arrived in China in a weakened position, looking for Chinese investment in the United States that he can sell as a win to his dwindling base of political support.

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The problem is that the nearly 80-year-old president could barely make it down the steps of Air Force One.

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Look at the disheveled president barely making his way down the steps, as if he has projected all of his personal damage onto the United States and turned the country into a reflection of his declining state.

What does Trump want from this meeting?

More money for corporate America, of course.