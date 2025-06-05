PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anita Dalrymple's avatar
Anita Dalrymple
34m

Musk with “TDS” is predictable since Trump can’t see the world from any perspective besides himself at the center. Any departure from that is TDS. Another thing Trump fails to understand is the derangement is his.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
E.K. Fleming's avatar
E.K. Fleming
33m

Elon demonstrated his only motive was to enrich himself and steal Americans’ private data.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture