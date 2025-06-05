PoliticusUSA is committed to independently telling you the truth about what is happening in America, but we need your support. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

The White House began the day with a strategy described as being furious with Elon Musk for attempting to stop the Big Beautiful Bill, yet unwilling to publicly criticize him.

By noon in the east, Donald Trump had blown all of that up by saying:

He worked hard and he did a good job. And I'll be honest, I think he misses the place. I think he got out there, and all of a sudden, he wasn't in this beautiful Oval Office. And he was, and he's got nice offices too.

But there's something about this, when I was telling the Chancellor, this is where it is. People come in here, even from Germany, they come in and they from Germany walk into the Oval Office and it's just a special place. It's World War I, it started and it ended here in World War II. And so many other things, everything big comes right from this beautiful space.

It's now much more beautiful than it was six months ago. A lot of good things are happening in this room and I'll tell you, it's not, he's not the first. People leave my administration and they love us. And then at some point they miss it so badly and some of them embrace it and some of 'em actually become hostile.

I don't know what it is. It's Trump Derangement Syndrome, I guess they call it, but I We have it with others too. They leave and they wake up in the morning and the glamors gone. The whole world is different and they become hostile. I don't know what it is. Someday you'll write a book about it and you'll let us know.

Video:

It is not Trump Derangement Syndrome. That’s not a real thing. Whether you are Elon Musk or anyone else, any criticism of Trump is not tolerated. Musk understands nothing about politics, so he thought that Trump really wanted to reduce government spending.

Elon Musk probably thought that he could use his status and platform to force changes to the bill.

What Musk never understood that people in politics did was that even with all of his money, Elon Musk was disposable to Donald Trump.

Trump used Musk to do his dirty work, as he has done with so many other people, and then tossed him aside.

What Musk did to the country was terrible, and he is no victim because he abused his position within the government to enrich himself and his companies.

It was always going to end this way for Musk and Trump, but will Musk use his money to kill Trump’s bill?

That is the only question still left unanswered.

What do you think about Trump accusing Musk of having Trump Derangement Syndrome? Let’s talk about it in the comments below.