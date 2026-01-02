Donald Trump is nearly 80 years old. One problem with electing an octogenarian president is that there will be concerns about that person’s health. The presidency is the most important and, when done correctly, demanding job in the world.

Joe Biden was much more transparent about his health than Donald Trump has been, and he was consumed by corporate media that, for their own reasons of relevance and profit, had determined that Biden had to go.

Since Trump entered politics, he has kept his medical records and details about his health a closely guarded secret.

Most of what has come out about Trump’s health has come from the most unreliable narrator in America, Donald Trump.

On October 27, 2025, Trump told reporters that he had a “perfect MRI:”

We had an MRI, MRI and the machine, you know, the whole thing, and it was perfect. I think they gave you a very conclusive — nobody has ever given you reports like I gave you, and if I didn’t think it was going to be good, either I would let you know negatively, I wouldn’t run, I’d do something. But the doctors said some of the best reports for the age, some of the best reports they’ve ever seen.

The press has been asking about the MRI for months.

Trump has now changed his story and claimed that he never had an MRI. The president claims that he had a CT scan, “It wasn’t an MRI. It was less than that. It was a scan.”

See the calls for a congressional investigation into Trump’s health below.